Snow Queen pageant Saturday night

Snow Queen is a pageant and scholarship program held all around the state of South Dakota. Gettysburg High School will have its local competition on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the school gym.

The GHS Student Council sponsors the event and it is one of their fundraisers for the school year. The theme for the local Snow Queen pageant is “A Stroll Down Candy Cane Lane.”

The competition consists of both junior and senior divisions involving members of the freshman and senior classes. In the pageant, the young women are judged through an interview process and again with formal attire during the pageant. Each contestant must complete an application form regarding the activities they are in, the hobbies they have, and two essay questions. There is also a junior and senior talent competition and a snow princess portion which features the girls in the first grade class, along with two male escorts.

In the junior division Gettysburg has seven freshman girls participating including Jaela Vetter, Kennedi Johnson, Megan Hermann, Morgan Frost, Taelor Zweber, Tyler Simon, and Vivian Jost.

In the senior division, there are five young women participating. They are Cassidy Goebel, Maddy Matson, Beth Nagel, KiTu LeBeau, and Autumn Pitlick.

Last year’s queens, Miss Avery Dutt and Jr. Miss Makenna Miller, will crown the new queens.