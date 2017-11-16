Snow queens were selected from the ladies of the senior and freshman classes at GHS during the annual Snow Queen Pageant sponsored by the GHS Student Council at the school gym on Saturday, Nov. 11. Pictured from left are second runner up Kori Hansen (Bill Hansen/Brandy and Brad Cole), first runner up Loretta Simon (Colleen and Brian), Miss Gettysburg Karen Smith (Wendy and Jim), Junior Miss Gettysburg Osprey Vetter (Jessica Harer and Jason Vetter), first runner up Rachel Goebel (Angela Gerber and Bob Goebel), and second runner up Abbie Larson (Jessica and Doug). Five members of the senior class were vying for the title of Miss Gettysburg, with three freshmen competing for Junior Miss Gettysburg. The theme for the pageant was “Winter Wonderland.”