Snow queens were selected

from the ladies of the senior and freshman classes at GHS during the annual Snow Queen Pageant sponsored by the GHS Student Council at the school gym on Saturday, Nov. 10. Pictured from left

are second runner up Kinsey Schuchhardt (Aimee and Dusty Wager, Adam Schuchhardt), first runner

up Dakota Goebel (Kenny and Theresa), Junior Miss Gettysburg Makenna Miller (Bridget and Jason Nagel), Miss Gettysburg Avery Dutt (Lynette), senior candidates Piper Jost (Trish and Jeff),

and Autumn Wieseler (Deb and Justin Cronin, Ben Wieseler). Three members of the senior class were vying for the title of Miss Gettysburg, with seven freshmen competing for Junior Miss Gettysburg. The theme for the pageant was “They Stole the Show.”