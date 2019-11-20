Snow queens were selected from the ladies of the senior and freshman classes at GHS during the annual Snow Queen Pageant and Talent Show sponsored by the GHS Student Council at the school gym on Saturday, Nov. 16. Pictured from left are second runner up Tyler Simon (Sally and Darrin), first runner up Vivian Jost (Jessica and Travis), Junior Miss Gettysburg Kennedi Johnson (Mary Beth and Jason), Miss Gettysburg KiTu LeBeau (Warren), and first runner up Cassidy Goebel (April and Mark). Five members of the senior class were vying for the title of Miss Gettysburg, with seven freshmen competing for Junior Miss Gettysburg. The theme for the pageant was “A Walk Down Candy Cane Lane.”