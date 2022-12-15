Sold out concert helped support historic Potter County church

Beautiful music resounded in Hoven’s historic St. Anthony of Padua “Cathedral on the Prairie” on Sunday, Dec. 4. Two large choirs, two soloists, an engaging narrator, and a 22-piece orchestra were featured at the 18th annual pre-Christmas concert with the theme “One Small Child.”

A 60-member All-Faiths Regional Festival Choir, directed by Elizabeth Bengs and rehearsals accompanied by John Fisher and Dr. William Wieland, and Northern State University’s 32-member Chamber Singers, directed by Dr. Timothy Woods, again performed with Conductor Thomas Fortner and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO).

Dr. Timothy Woods, who was a concert soloist this year, brings Aberdeen’s NSU Chamber Singers for their thirteenth year. He considers his Hoven performances among career highlights. Thomas Fortner, SDSO’s conductor, comes to Hoven for his fifth time conducting at the Christmas on the Prairie Concert.

Originally from North Dakota, Soprano Darci Bultema has brought her talent to operatic and solo performances across the United States. Currently a member of the voice faculty of Northern State University in Aberdeen, Bultema’s voice students are also frequent winners and finalists with the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) auditions.

Narrator Reverend Michael L. Griffin was born in Aberdeen, where he graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1981. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1985 and was editor of the Pennington County Courant in Wall before attending Saint Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minn. He was ordained for the Diocese of Sioux Falls by Bishop Paul V. Dudley in 1990. Father Griffin served as associate pastor of Saints Peter and Paul, Pierre, and Christ the King, Sioux Falls, in addition to teaching at O’Gorman High School. He served as director of the Newman Center at SDSU and pastor of St. Paul the Apostle in White. He has also served as pastor of Christ the King, Sioux Falls; Saints Peter and Paul, Pierre; and St. Mary, Aberdeen. He was the editor of the Sioux Falls diocesan newspaper The Bishop’s Bulletin for 25 years, and to the delight of his parents also wrote a monthly column there for 30 years. Father Griffin is currently pastor of St. Joseph, Mobridge; St. Anthony, Selby; St. Michael, Herreid; and St. Joseph, Eureka.

Following the two-hour concert, patron ticket holders filled Hoven’s American Legion Hall, for a meal.

Affectionately called the “Cathedral on the Prairie” because of its mammoth size, several volunteers in the Hoven area enthusiastically prepared to host St. Anthony’s 18th annual pre-Christmas concert and gala reception. Larger cities may have concert halls, but because of the marvelous acoustics in St. Anthony’s “Cathedral on the Prairie” and the extraordinarily generous volunteer spirit of local people, every December, Hoven, population 400+, proudly welcomes its guests, causing the population to swell to over 1,000.

Concert supports the ongoing care and preservation of historic church

St. Anthony’s Church basement was completed in 1910 and used for worship until the first Mass in the upper edifice was celebrated 101 years ago, on Holy Thursday in 1921. Thirty-one intricately-detailed stained-glass windows and hundreds of stenciled designs decorate the church’s interior. St. Anthony’s twin towers reach 140 feet to the heavens. It is a brick Neo-Romanesque-Gothic building with an ornate portal entrance surmounted by a rose window. The church’s footprint is 161 feet long and 64 feet wide. Parish volunteers, working for five years, accomplished a major interior restoration in the early 1980s. A new halfmillion dollar roof and geothermal heating and cooling system soon followed. Water damage sustained inside the church was repaired in 2022, thanks in large part to concert ticket sales. St. Anthony’s Church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

Tickets were sold out well in advance of the concert.

– Information provided by

Colleen Simon