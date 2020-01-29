Some local office petitions may be picked up Friday

Residents interested in serving on local boards have options this election season, with openings on the Gettysburg city council, Gettysburg school board, Lebanon town board, and Potter County commission.

Nominating petitions for the city of Gettysburg, town of Lebanon, and Gettysburg school board may be picked up to begin being circulated on Friday, Jan. 31.

On the Gettysburg city council, there are four council seats in addition to the mayor up for election. The mayor is a four year term and currently held by Bill Wuttke, along with four year terms for the alderman in ward one held by Brad Frost, ward two held by Dawn Nagel, and ward three held by Adam Roseland. There is also a two year term for the alderman in ward two currently held by Phil Nagel. Potential candidates may begin circulating petitions starting Jan. 31, and they are available at the city finance office in downtown Gettysburg.

Three three-year terms on the Gettysburg school board will be up for election. Those petitions may also begin being circulated on Jan. 31 and are available at the school. The positions are currently held by Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, and Mark Schatz.

Two three-year terms on the Lebanon town board will be up for election. Those petitions may also begin being circulated on Jan. 31. The positions are currently held by Ron Simon and Karen Tennant.

Petitions for county offices can be circulated now. Offices up for election are Treasurer held by Jeannie Lagan, States Attorney held by Craig Smith, County Coroner held by Mandy Luikens, County Commissioner District 2 held by Jesse Zweber, County Commissioner District 4 held by Ken Iverson, and two-year term County Commissioner District 5 held by Pat Everson. Nominating petitions must be filed in the office of the Potter County Auditor.