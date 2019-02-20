Sophia Dahlquist

Sophia Rebecca Dahlquist, age 100, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Gettysburg with Pastor David Otten presiding. A prayer service will be 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg. Burial of her cremains will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis at a later date.

Sophia was born Dec. 20, 1918 at Wolsey, South Dakota to August and Ida (Werth) Albers. At the age of one, Sophia moved with her family to a farm northeast of Seneca, SD. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She attended rural school and graduated from Seneca High School in 1938. She went on to attend Northern Normal Teacher’s College for one year and then she taught rural schools in Faulk and Hyde Counties and one year in a rural school near Marshall, MN. She then attended General Beadle Teacher’s College in Madison, SD for one year. In 1951 she taught the fourth grade in Gettysburg, SD. She often spoke of that enjoyable group of students, and she had many fond memories of that year.

Sophia married Finn Dahlquist on July 2, 1952 at Christ Lutheran Church in Lebanon. They lived on the family farm north of Lebanon. She taught the primary grades in Lebanon and Finn continued farming.

On March 6, 1961 they adopted a baby boy, Ron, “the joy of their lives.” He now lives on the family farm with his wife, Valerie, and son, Rick.

When Ron was ready for school, Sophia went back to teaching the first grade in Gettysburg. She taught that grade for 24 years. She loved teaching the first grade. Every year was a new challenge. During this time she had the privilege of team teaching with two wonderful ladies and excellent teachers, Kay (Becker) Britten and Shari Bowden. This was an enjoyable teaching experience and she surely enjoyed those wonderful years. She treasured the time spent with the children, parents, and fellow teachers.

Sophia continued her education and graduated from Northern State College with a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education.

In 1976 they moved to Gettysburg and built a house on Hilltop Drive. She retired in 1985, and then they spent their winters in Arizona. In 2002 they became very proud grandparents to the one and only, Rick. “What a joy he was.”

On Oct. 12, 2009 Finn had a fatal heart attack at his home. Sophia continued living there until 2011 at which time she moved to the Logan apartments.

Sophia’s greatest passions in life were her faith, family, friends, the children she had the privilege of teaching and her five Godchildren.

Sophia was a member of Emmanual Lutheran Church, Ladies Aide, Altar Guild, and was a past Sunday school teacher and youth leader. She was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and V.F.W. Auxiliary, Medicine Rock Senior Center and the Gettysburg Country Club. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, dancing, watching basketball and football, traveling and spending winters in Arizona.

Sophia’s memory will be cherished by her son, Ron (Valerie) and grandson, Rick Dahlquist of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Corinne Dahlquist of Lebanon and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Finn; her parents; two sisters: Wilhelmina Cornelius and Louise Vail; and two brothers: Julius and Carl Albers.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Sophia’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)