Special commissioner meeting Thursday

The Potter County commissioners have called a special meeting for Thursday morning, July 25, at 8 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse in Gettysburg.

The agenda items include gravel bids, highway, culvert on country club road, discussion on capitol outlay, operating transfer to highway, SDACO membership and SDACC annual dues which both need motion for chairman’s signature, highway claims, David Rausch platt, and motion to pay R&K Mechanical for the fairground.

The agenda always includes executive session and items from the public to discuss or express concerns to the commission on policies and issues, although no action may be taken. -MMcR