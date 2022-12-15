Special seasonings add sugar and spice from Langer’s Family Foods

Get it in Gettysburg

Everything nice greets shoppers searching for sugar and spice at Gettysburg’s hometown grocery store. The variety of Langer’s brand seasonings cover virtually everything cooks and bakers may need, at a cost-effective rate.

It was necessity that primarily prompted Langer’s Family Foods to provide the store’s signature seasonings. They found that some ingredients were hard to get while they created their in-house blends. “This was especially true for our Langer’s All Purpose Seasoning,” said John Langer. “It is patented and can only be found with us.” Two companies with different offerings helped to meet their needs to manufacture Langer’s spices; one does all their specialty seasonings and the other does large economy size spices and blends.

It isn’t just spices consumers can find with the Langer’s label. They also offer gravy mixes, dips, and sprinkles for ice cream, cookies, and cakes. They will continue to add new items as they become available.

Langer said their signature blend that started it all is the all purpose seasoning, which they first blended in the late 1980s. “We use it on our beef and pork for our everyday meat case and for special orders like weddings, funerals, and reunions,” he said.

Since those beginnings, their line of seasonings has now grown to around 200 options for shoppers. The most popular are the powders like garlic, chili, cinnamon, onion, the all purpose, and now garlic Romano is gaining popularity. Langer said the garlic Romano is featured on the South Dakota Pizzas their store carries from the Pietz’s Kuchen Kitchen, who make the pizzas using Langer’s seasoning.

Although some of the basic items, such as garlic, are simply ground to a specific fineness for the store, the blends are made specifically according to the Langer’s brand recipe. “We started by sending in our blends and the manufacturers would try to duplicate it,” he said. “When it is right, we approve the recipe and then the production starts.”

The seasonings are used on a number of in-house items from the meat department to the bakery, but are gaining popularity in other places. “We also have places across the country we ship to. Recently another South Dakota company asked if they could feature our all purpose seasoning in their store.”

As needs expand, so do the products offered at Langer’s. Vanilla extract was recently added to the Langer’s label because they wanted a better extract for their baked goods. That led them to find a supplier which helped the bakery, and in turn, store shoppers. Langer said the rubs for meats are getting very popular as well as the dip mixes.

Because of the spices, the staff at Langer’s brainstormed and brought back the store’s rotisserie chickens and pizzas which are made in-house. He said that many people didn’t remember that both were offered at Langer’s back in the 1990s.

Langer’s Family Foods welcomes customer suggestions, so if you have an idea for a spice blend, let them know and they’ll see if it’s possible to add to their selection — a selection that is growing increasingly popular as a way to share a taste of Gettysburg and add something special to holiday foods.