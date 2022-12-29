Spin cycle

The weather sometimes pushes us to put a positive spin on life to find that for which we can be thankful. I’ve heard several tell me they are already sick of the long winter just a week into it. You’re not alone in that, but the thankful spin could be that the ice makes for some good winter fishing, and the snow piles make for some fun sledding, and before we know it the melt will give our corner of the planet a much needed drink. Another might be an appreciation for the simple things, like a gallon of milk or a happy card received in the mail. Getting both of those have a positive impact on smiles.

The change in the weather brings some different birds to our yards, which add a splash of color — if you have the chance, maybe put out some snacks for them, too. That also gives you something to watch out the window if the electricity goes away for a while and Santa didn’t bring you a generator. It’s fun how turning the calendar on a new year comes with hope and happy expectations. We need to bring that to our daily calendars, and do what we can to find the positive spin. Most of the news in our corner of the world was pretty good during 2022. Best wishes for more of the same in 2023!

Molly@pottercountynews.com

605-769-1180