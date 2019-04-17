Splash of spring…

After several days of winter weather, the spring luau preschool party was a welcomed event on Saturday, April 13 at the American Legion Community Building. Two year old Wren Joachim (Beth and Justin) was dressed for spring as she was escorted through the grand march by her date, Michael Hagny, who was also decked out in his spring suit that was highlighted with pink flamingos, which perfectly complimented little Wren’s outfit! Over 130 people went through the grand march at the second annual spring dance.