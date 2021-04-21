Sports coop, masks topics at school board meeting

April 12, 2021

The Gettysburg Board of Education met on the above date in the gym. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson and approximately 26 guests.

Board President Brian Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: Darrin Simon, Crissy Bieber, Tonya Tanner, and Jamie Cronin spoke regarding the sports coop. Jessie Breen spoke on masking for next year, Tyler Fischer spoke on masks and early out Fridays and Trish Ahlemeier spoke about our students and masking.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda with the addition of Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the March 8, 2021 regular board meeting and the March 30 & 31 special board meetings; approve the financial reports; approve the April 9, 2021 claims, approve and declare obsolete the surplus items and note that there were no new conflict of interest disclosures. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest to the claim of Schatz Electric and his aye vote does not include that claim. The list of the surplus items is on file in the business office.

Mr. Sundberg reported that he is trying to get a date from Dave Nauman for the new school roof repair. G&R will also be testing the boiler pipes. The new gym floor will be re-done on June 21st.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to have April 23, May 7 and 14 be regular release Fridays. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt spoke on the Sports Coop issues. He explained that there had been differing policies between the 2 schools, and that the Gettysburg School Board had reached out to the Hoven School Board to try and resolve this and the Hoven Board did not respond. Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to continue with the Sports Coop with the following changes: the coop committees will meet quarterly; coop information and concerns will not be shared with just one person, but with multiple people on the committees; coop committees will communicate policy concerns with each other as soon as they arise; the Gettysburg and Hoven school boards will have combined ASBSD board training; and both school boards must communicate in good faith. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz offer contracts and work agreements to all certified and classified staff for the 2021-22 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to accept, with regrets, resignations from Rachael Pederson, MS Teacher and JoLinda Brown, SPED paraprofessional, at the end of the school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Kellogg to approve the contract for the 2021-22 school year with Alexis Aspelin, MS teacher

$40, 187.00 and Oral Interp $1,486.92. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Rausch to approve the SDHSAA membership resolution for the 2021-22 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve Wendy Rausch as a Volunteer Track Coach. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson discussed the Esser 2 funds and the application date. She reported on the meeting with lunchroom staff from Taher, students, parents and staff to discuss our breakfast and lunch programs. It was a good meeting with input from all. She is also working on the renewal paperwork with Taher for next school year.

Principal Wendy Smith discussed adding an internship program next year into our CTE curriculum. She announced Ethan Pitlick won a Daktronics Academic All-State scholarship. State testing is going on now. She mentioned that there are 5 home track meets and Mr. Smith is looking for volunteers. NHS is next Friday with 7 Juniors and 10 8th graders being inducted. She also discussed other upcoming events.

Mr. Sundberg discussed staff vaccinations and that the elementary staff will be getting a new math curriculum for next year. The Elementary concert is scheduled for April 30th and he discussed SB 177.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kusser to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:19 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:30 p.m.

Business Manager Everson discussed the committee meeting that was held regarding refinancing the school bonds. Toby Morris from Colliers Securities was then called and he updated the Board on the refinancing options for the school bonds. With the bank refinance option, the school can lock in the rate now and save $1,379,867 net of all costs, and this will take into account a reduction of amortization by 2 years and saving approximately $30,000 per year in cash flow savings. Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the refinancing resolution and do the bank refinance option. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The next meeting will be held on May 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

