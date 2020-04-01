Spring into action

Blue skies and sunshine were a welcome sign of spring on Sunday, March 29, as the temperatures reached close to 60 with virtually no wind. It felt like summer to kids who had been feeling cooped up with the school closure, so many put on their shorts and took to the streets to ride bikes, go for walks, play some basketball, and whatever else they could think of to make an excuse to get outside. Fifth graders Alexis Kellogg (Bonnie and Paul) and Gabby Goebel (Kim and Mike) put some spring into their day by bouncing on the trampoline. Kids are trying to social distance while still staying social and active as the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to sweep the nation. Schools in the state are closed throughout the month of April, while students, teachers, and parents are gaining e-learning experience.