Spring water “river” through Gettysburg

The spring melt is underway and on Wednesday, March 27, just two weeks after a spring blizzard hit the county, the water started to run through Gettysburg. Each year, Mannston Street floods when the water from the north side of town breaks loose, and this year was no exception. With all the snow left from the storm, the water runoff is expected to last a little longer this year, but here is a tour as the water hit the streets this week.

