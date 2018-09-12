Stand Up for School Safety program presented Monday

The community is invited to the school on Monday, Sept. 17 to learn more about internet crimes and safety through a program presented by the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

A presentation will be given to the middle school and high school students during the day. It will not only cover internet crimes and safety, but also the South Dakota Attorney General’s program called Stand Up for School Safety. This program is a joint program between, state, county, and local law enforcement officials to help reduce school and workplace violence.

There will be a parent and community meeting in the school gym at 6 p.m. the same evening to give parents and interested community members the opportunity to learn and ask questions of people who work in these particular areas.

Superintendent Chip Sundberg welcomes community members to take part in the program. “It is an important subject matter, and all community members and parents are invited and encouraged to attend,” he said.

-Molly McRoberts