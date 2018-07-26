Stanley Schaible, 79, Eureka, died July 22, 2018 at his home. Memorial services were held July 25 at Zion American Lutheran Church, Eureka, with Pastor Ryan Gage leading the service. Burial follows at the Church Cemetery.

Stanley Samuel Schaible, son of Ida (Kramlich) and Samuel Schaible, was born at Eureka on March 18, 1939.

Stanley married Shirley Nolan Maus at Zion Lutheran Church on Feb. 20, 1982. They lived on the farm and later he took a welding job at Wishek Steel.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Stan is survived by his stepdaughter Sherry (Pat) Powers of Burnsville, MN; his sister LaVerne (Dennis) Vernon of Bismarck, ND; Stepson-in-law, Mike Hepper, of Gettysburg; three step granddaughters and four step great-grandchildren.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and stepdaughter Melody Hepper.

Stan’s son-in-law, Mike Hepper, was the urn bearer.

Services are in care of Lien-Straub Funeral Chapel, Eureka.