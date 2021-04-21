State FFA winner

SUBMITTED PHOTO

GHS junior Taylor Tennant (Shawn and Tim) won the Agriculture Communications Proficiency during the state meeting in Rapid City on April 11-13. She serves as the secretary/treasurer for the Gettysburg FFA chapter, and has provided news and photos to the local paper to report on the school’s ag program. She credited the PCN for helping her earn the award, saying that publishing the information allowed her to get the word out to more people in the community. Her adviser is Ms. Mercedes Lemke. See pages 5-6 for more from the state meeting.