Stephen “Mick” Polich III, age 78 of Annandale, MN died Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Annandale Care Center.

Funeral Liturgy was held Saturday, April 7 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with Fr. George Kallumkalkudy officiating. Burial will be held this summer at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Gettysburg, South Dakota.

Stephen Michael Polich III was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Gettysburg, South Dakota to Stephen M. and Grace (Bassett) Polich II. Steve attended school in Gettysburg and then attended South Dakota State in Brookings. Steve enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and received his training at Camp Pendelton. During 1959 and 1960, he was stationed in Japan. On Nov. 26, 1962 he was united in marriage to Bonnie Wickersham at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg. They were blessed with two sons and a daughter. Steve worked for the Rapid City, SD police department and later the South Dakota State Highway Patrol. In 1967, they moved to Annandale, MN where Steve continued to work in law enforcement. He later became the service manager of Bemis Company in Minneapolis. In, 1987, Steve, Bonnie, and their daughter, Amy, moved to Puerto Rico where he managed a rice packaging plant, Sello Rojo, for Rice Growers of California. Steve’s remaining years of employment were spent with PSI in Denver.

He was a member of the Buffalo American Legion Post 270. In addition to being an avid reader, Steve had a passion for riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed pheasant hunting in South Dakota, working on his son’s race car, and being at the track. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and their pets.

Steve is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie; children, Stephen Polich IV (Dawn Isackson) of Rockford, MN, Kevin (Betsy) Polich of Harrison, TN, and Amy Polich of Centennial, CO; three grandchildren, Jessica (Jack) Suppes of Martinsburg, WV, Tyler Polich of Harrison, TN, and Samantha Knox of Centennial, CO; one great-grandchild, Adalyn Suppes; and brother Mark (Deb) Polich of Garwin, IA. Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

Skip Johnson, Shawn Nolan, Skip Nolan, and Ed Robbennolt will serve as urnbearers. Military honors will be provided by the Buffalo American Legion Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

