Steps to Absentee Vote in June 2 combined city and primary elections

The City of Gettysburg and Potter County will hold their elections together on Tuesday, June 2.

However, due to the pandemic and importance of social distancing, both are encouraging early absentee voting.

The first step to voting absentee is to request an absentee ballot from the auditor.

Complete and return the request form, following instructions, which asks for a notarized signature or a copy of your photo ID. A ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote and return the ballot as instructed.

Watch the News for more details on absentee voting.