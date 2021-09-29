Sept. 29, 1947 - Sept. 22, 2021

Steve Sheldon, 73, of Gettysburg and Richmond Lake, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center, Aberdeen.

Military services will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, on the front lawn of the Potter County Courthouse, Gettysburg. A reception and program will follow immediately at the American Legion Annex, Gettysburg. Burial of Steve’s cremains will take place in the Dresbach Cemetery, Dresbach, MN at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the VFW, PO Box 15, Gettysburg, SD 57442 or Ralph Lieu Post #135, PO Box 31, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Steve's arrangements.