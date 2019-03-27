Still time to double hospital donations

The campaign is underway to raise funds for the new Avera Missouri River Health Center, and every dollar counts to help support the project through Lent.

Donations up to $1,000 made through the Avera Gettysburg Foundation gives everyone the opportunity to help support the project, with a dollar-for-dollar matching donation made from Wesleyan Homes, Inc.

Wesleyan Homes helped build the Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, and in the spirit of giving during Lent and to help fundraising efforts, Wesleyan Homes, Inc. has issued a challenge to the community and will match donations up to $40,000.

Wesleyan Homes, Inc. is a non-profit organization that assisted in the building and operation of the original nursing home in Gettysburg. They will match all donations under $1,000 up to $40,000 during the season of Lent.

“That gives us a little less than 40 days to make this happen but we know our supporters will help us make it happen,” said Kellie Yackley, Director of the Avera Gettysburg Foundation. “We ask you to prayerfully consider giving a gift to this new health center, whether it is a gift of $40, $100, $500 or $1000. Every dollar donated through the Lenten season will be matched, so give all you can to make a new era in health care in our area a reality.”

Avera Health is investing $9 million dollars into a new facility in Gettysburg which will include a new clinic and hospital, rehab center, 3-D mammography, IV Infusion rooms, procedure rooms, inpatient and clinical rooms, all with state-of-the-art technology and connected to e-services in the Avera system.

Contributions will help to ensure care close to home through the Avera Missouri River Health Center campaign. “Let’s meet the challenge match and make the days of Lent a time of giving,” said Yackley.

Donations may be made throughout Lent (and after) to: Avera Gettysburg Foundation, 606 E. Garfield Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442.

