Storm changes holiday plans

A weather advisory warned of a “robust” winter storm sweeping across the country over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It was a good description, as the storm left Gettysburg digging out from over 14 inches of snow that blew in from all directions.

Although no major incidents were reported by law enforcement regarding the winter weather, it did put a damper on some of the scheduled holiday festivities scheduled for Nov. 30.

The annual Holiday Parade of Lights that was set for last Saturday night was cancelled, since snow filled the streets and the wind gusted up to nearly 40 mph, making it too miserable for people to be outside. The weather also postponed the tree lighting and caroling that was set for Loitwood Park. According to the Gettysburg In Action organization, the tree lighting will take place this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Santa is scheduled to be there, along with hot chocolate served by the GIA.

The 110th Firemen’s Ball was put on hold Saturday night when the storm forced travel restrictions around the region. As of Tuesday afternoon, no time was set for the event to be rescheduled, but the fire department was meeting to discuss options after the paper was on the press, so watch for details.

Santa will also be visiting businesses and events on Saturday and in the upcoming weeks.