Storm damage video

A storm hit parts of Potter County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, bringing strong wind, rain, and damaging hail. The western part of the county took a hard hit, and this video shows just a quick look at some of the damage at South Whitlock Resort. Trees fell, siding on buildings shredded, and many windows were shattered in the houses at the river resort. The crops in the area were reduced to stalks. The storm appears to have cut a large swath down through Sully County as well. Large hail stones, some golf ball to baseball sized, were reported, and this video taken on Wednesday morning shows only a very small portion of the damage. No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the storm, but there have been a tremendous amount of insurance calls for property and crop damage.