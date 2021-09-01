Storm damage

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

The storm that blew through Potter County last week didn’t do much damage, however, this nearly 100 year old ash tree in Gettysburg blew down, briefly blocking West Commercial Avenue during the morning commute. The tree has provided shade for the home of Larry and Kay Schmidt. The city crew had it moved and the street cleared by around 9 o’clock the morning of Aug. 26. The storm brought a fair amount of thunder and lightning, and and over half an inch of rain with the winds that were recorded at 43 mph. Fortunately, the tree blew over toward the street, so no serious damage was reported.