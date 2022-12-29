Storm knows snowbounds

People living in central South Dakota know that Mother Nature can be snow flaky this time of year, and the frigid winter weather that pounded Potter County the past couple weeks was snow joke. However, the wind and snow took a break on Monday, and that opened up a flurry of activity from folks taking advantage of the sunshine and no wind to blow snow out of yards. Of course, some took advantage of the Monday holiday for Christmas to just chill and appreciate that there’s snow place like home, but some with warm tractor cabs thought it was snow much fun to take their snow on the road to clear paths around town.