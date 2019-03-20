Storm plugged Potter County

Potter County was hit hard when a spring blizzard blew across the state on Thursday, March 14. It was estimated that a foot of snow came along with the strong winds, which gusted over 50 mph at the peak of the storm.

Despite zero visibility in the daylight, local law enforcement was called out to assist the state Department of Transportation for stranded motorists during the night.

At 8 a.m. a text message alert was issued by the Gettysburg Police Department that the roads were plugged and the City of Gettysburg would only be plowing where absolutely necessary, advising all to stay off the streets.

Heavy, wet snow was still blown around in the powerful storm.

Businesses were closed and driveways were plugged. All state offices were ordered closed by the governor, and the state’s major highways and interstates were closed.

-MMcR