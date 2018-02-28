Story hour starts Saturday

The Potter County Library will offer Spring Story Hour beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the first Saturdays of the Spring months on March 3, April 7, and May 5.

These will be the only Story Hours offered this spring at the library. Story hour will feature March-wind, mud, and St. Patrick’s Day; April-showers, spring, and Easter; May-summer, flowers, Mother’s Day, and balloons.

Each Story Hour time will be followed by a craft for the young people.

Story Hour is a special way to encourage positive interaction between young children and to reinforce social etiquette. Story Hour is open to all ages and is a fun way to allow children to become comfortable at the library, and to help prepare for the summer reading program. The librarians ask that if children are not yet able to sit for one hour or are not yet toilet-trained, that an adult stay to assist the child.

Explore all that the library has to offer little ones. Enjoy the fun with friends at Story Hour this spring!