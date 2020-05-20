Students advance to Nationals

While state conventions looked a little different this year through a computer screen, the list of winners on the state level still included several students from the Gettysburg school. Both FCCLA and FFA will advance students to the national conventions in the fall.

FCCLA students, under the direction of adviser Ms. LaNae Fuerst, uploaded project documents and recorded video to an online folder, while some of the projects were presented on a Zoom computer meeting.

There were three groups that wanted to do a project, despite the added challenges of making it virtual. Those groups were:

• Jadyn Ahlemeier, Peyton Stevens, and Emma Schlachter who presented a professional presentation on diabetes.

• Bobbi Eide who presented a professional presentation on being a nurse anesthetist.

• Tanner Eide, Neva Mikkelsen, Olivia Mikkelsen, Nicholas Schlachter, Braden Bieber, and Rayel Persoon who competed in the parliamentary procedure category.

All three groups received a gold rating at state.

The Parli Pro team won their category division earning them a top superior and also earned a spot at virtual nationals. They were also coached throughout the school year by Gerri Eide, who helped them navigate all of the tricky rules that go along with Parli Pro.

Eighth grader Tanner Eide is ending his time remotely as the state junior high representative. Although he will not get to be on stage this year, he was able to participate in the virtual awards show by presenting some of the awards through zoom. Eide has been working this whole school year as a state officer by planning events with his officer team. He has traveled around the state going to meeting, running workshops, and making new friends.

Senior Sasha Cordell also got to help out with some online events for the state leadership team. She is currently on a state leadership team, and she was able to help with the interviews for the upcoming state leadership team members, as well as listen to the speeches of the incoming officers and score them on how she thought they did.

Cordell has been in FCCLA since seventh grade. She has been the Gettysburg FCCLA chapter president for the last three years, and Ms. Fuerst said she will be greatly missed by her FCCLA members.

“She has been a great leader and an awesome mentor to upcoming FCCLA members. I am so sad for her that this is how the last year of state FCCLA turned out. Sasha deserves to be recognized for all of her dedication to FCCLA the last six years. I hope she takes what she has learned through FCCLA and apply it in the future!” said Ms. Fuerst.

The Gettysburg FFA had a great showing at the state convention this year with students qualifying to attend the nationals in the fall. The FFA adviser is Ms. Mercedes Lemke

One of the hallmarks of agricultural education and the FFA is the opportunity to showcase skills learned in classrooms and spotlighted through competitive events. This year, South Dakota agricultural teachers explored options to safely conduct these events – and determined it was best to proceed with a virtual event versus conducting them in a more traditional manner. Those events happened May 6-7 and were announced May 14 during our virtual State Convention.

Some of the awards included:

1st place Ag Business Management team made up of Ethan Pitlick – 1st place individual, Maddy Matson – 5th place individual, Hunter Eide – 6th place individual.

2nd place Food Science and Technology team: Megan Herrman – 5th place individual, Max Matson – 9th place individual, Hunter Eide – 13th place individual, Beth Nagel – 23rd place individual.

Hunter Eide – State FFA Secretary

Beth Nagel – State FFA Student Ambassador

Beth Nagel – State Diversified Horticulture proficiency winner

Hunter Eide – State Outdoor Recreation proficiency winner

Hunter Eide – State Agriscience – Animal Systems proficiency winner

Hunter Eide – 2nd place State Vegetable Production proficiency winner

Hunter Eide – 2nd place Swine Placement Proficiency winner

Hunter Eide – Runner up State Star in Agribusiness

Hunter Eide – Runner up State Star in AgriScience

Vet Science – Beth Nagel – 15th place individual, and Taylor Tennant – 60th individual out of 111.

State FFA Agriscience Fair – Beth Nagel and Sasha Cordell – 2nd place Social Systems Division 6, Max Matson – 2nd place Social Systems Division 3, Hunter Eide – 2nd place Animal Systems Division 5.