Summer activities

While the July 4th holiday sometimes feels like the half-way mark of summer, there are still lots of fun things happening in Gettysburg both at the park and the pool.

Starting on Thursday, July 11, five and six year old kids will have a chance to do some more fun things with the Gettysburg summer rec program.

Fun in the Park will be held at the tennis courts located in the city park for an hour starting at noon on Mondays and Thursdays. The program will offer activities and games for the youngsters.

The warm weather has made the city pool a popular place. Swimming lessons will run in two week sessions and get underway on July 29.

See page 12 for more details including fees to participate, schedules, and contact info.

-MMcR