Don’t forget the Potter County Library’s Splash Day is Friday, July 26 at the Avera Oahe Manor with splashing starting at 10:30 a.m.

There will be fun and games, with the focus being on lots of water balloons. Children are encouraged to wear something they aren’t concerned about getting wet.

Everyone is encouraged to come and support those who participated in the 2019 Summer Reading Program. There will even be snacks!