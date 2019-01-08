Summons and notice of public hearing

SUMMONS AND

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN CHILDREN’S COURT

Eagle Butte, South Dakota

CASE NO. 18FC366

CRST CHILDREN’S COURT

CHEYENNE RIVER SIOUX

TRIBAL COURT

CHEYENNE RIVER SIOUX TRIBE

CHEYENNE RIVER INDIAN

RESERVATION

IN THE MATTER OF:

W.J.P. DOB: 07-02-12

A MINOR CHILD

and CONCERNING

DOUGLAS LAPLANTE, JR. &

CHRISTEN TURNING HEART,

PETITIONERS,

VS.

SIANNA THOMAS

RESPONDENT,

TO: THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT: SIANNA THOMAS, MOTHER

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition has been filed for Termination of Parental Rights on the case 18FC336 in the above entitled matter, this case shall be heard before the Honorable Karen Jeffries at the CRST Children’s Courtroom, located at the Walter Miner Law Enforcement Building in Eagle Butte, South Dakota in the office of the Children’s Court Clerk, PO Box 120, Eagle Butte, South Dakota 57625 on the day of 05TH, OF MARCH 2019 AT 02:00 O’clock PM MDT. Pursuant to CRST Tribal Code a copy of the Petition in this matter has been given to the Clerk of Courts for delivery to the above-named Respondent Sianna Thomas and failure to appear can result in termination of parental rights.

Dated this 04th day of January, 2019.

BY THE COURT:

/s/ Karen Jeffries, Judge

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Court

Attest:

/s/ Valerie Curley

CLERK

CRST CHILDREN’S COURT

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $78.11

-011019-013119