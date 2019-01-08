Summons and notice of public hearing

SUMMONS AND
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN CHILDREN’S COURT
Eagle Butte, South Dakota
CASE NO. 18FC366
CRST CHILDREN’S COURT
CHEYENNE RIVER SIOUX
TRIBAL COURT
CHEYENNE RIVER SIOUX TRIBE
CHEYENNE RIVER INDIAN
RESERVATION
IN THE MATTER OF:
W.J.P. DOB: 07-02-12
A MINOR CHILD
and CONCERNING
DOUGLAS LAPLANTE, JR. &
CHRISTEN TURNING HEART,
PETITIONERS,
VS.
SIANNA THOMAS
RESPONDENT,
RESPONDENT,
TO: THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT: SIANNA THOMAS, MOTHER
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition has been filed for Termination of Parental Rights on the case 18FC336 in the above entitled matter, this case shall be heard before the Honorable Karen Jeffries at the CRST Children’s Courtroom, located at the Walter Miner Law Enforcement Building in Eagle Butte, South Dakota in the office of the Children’s Court Clerk, PO Box 120, Eagle Butte, South Dakota 57625 on the day of 05TH, OF MARCH 2019 AT 02:00 O’clock PM MDT. Pursuant to CRST Tribal Code a copy of the Petition in this matter has been given to the Clerk of Courts for delivery to the above-named Respondent Sianna Thomas and failure to appear can result in termination of parental rights.
Dated this 04th day of January, 2019.
BY THE COURT:
/s/ Karen Jeffries, Judge
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Court
Attest:
/s/ Valerie Curley
CLERK
CRST CHILDREN’S COURT
Published four times at the total approximate cost of $78.11
-011019-013119
