Surplus JD tractor for sale in Lebanon

Surplus Property for Sale

by Sealed Bid

2440 JD Tractor with loader, rough-cut mower, and snowblower

Town of Lebanon, SD

Notice Is Hereby Given that the Town of Lebanon Board of Trustees of the Town of Lebanon, SD will on the 8th Day of October 2020 at 8:15 pm, receive and consider sealed proposals for the following property in As Is Condition:

2440 JD Tractor with loader, rough-cut mower, and snowblower. New batteries were placed in it and it turns over and runs. The equipment is in the Town of Lebanon and can be seen by making an appointment with the Town’s Maintenance Personal – Dan Trudo by calling (605) 769- 1614.

Sealed bids shall be submitted and received by mailing to:

Town of Lebanon – 203 Vail Street – Lebanon, SD 57455 no later than October 8th, 2020. Bids shall be publicly opened and read in the Lebanon Finance Office during the regular meeting of the Lebanon Board of Trustees.

The Town of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waived technicalities, and make award as deemed to be in the best interest of Lebanon, SD.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

-082020-082720