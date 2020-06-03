Surplus trees still available

This year’s surplus tree sale will be handled a little differently due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While there won’t be a public sale day, surplus trees and shrubs are available, but this year will be sold on a first called basis.

Kimberly Schweiss, who is helping the Potter County Conservation District through the tree planting season, said that with the rain this spring, some sites were too wet to plant all the trees, which left them with a surplus. With the pandemic, it was not possible for the district to hold a public tree sale, so orders will be filled in the order they are received, and arrangements will be made to pick up the trees and shrubs. Staff is limited, so you are asked to leave a message.