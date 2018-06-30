Susan J. Saltsman, 70, of Gettysburg, SD and formerly of Minot, ND, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Avera Oahe Haven, Gettysburg, SD.

A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 28, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg with Pastor David Otten presiding. A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 30 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison, ND with Pastor Curt Hanson presiding.

Susan J. Flath was born Dec. 3, 1947 the second of five sisters, to Alfred and Norma (Miller) Flath. She attended and graduating from Garrison, North Dakota High School in 1965. Susan went on to attend Jamestown College of Nursing in Jamestown, ND 1965-1967 and graduated from UND College of Nursing in 1969. Following her graduation, Sue moved to Portland, Oregon to work as an obstetrics nurse.

In 1972 she moved to Minot, ND and began teaching obstetrics nursing at Minot State University. On her 27th birthday, Sue met George Saltsman in 1974. That same year, she accepted a position with St. Joseph’s Hospital as a charge nurse on the OB ward. Sue and George were married on June 25, 1976. To this union, two children were born, Brenda Sue on June 23, 1977 and Bradley George on Jan. 30, 1980.

From 1979 – 1993 Sue worked for the North Dakota Department of Health in the Maternal and Child Health division. From 1993 – 1994 she worked as the Director of Health Services where she set up the Health Services unit at Quinten Burdick Job Corps in Minot.

On March 3, 2014 Sue entered the Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, SD, remaining there until the time of her passing.

Sue’s life will be cherished by her husband, George Saltsman, Gettysburg, SD; daughter, Brenda Saltsman, Minot, ND; son, Bradley (Christine) Saltsman, Gettysburg, SD; granddaughters: Kyley and Abby Saltsman, Gettysburg, SD; four sisters: Joan (Bruce) Lokken, Centennial, CO, Betty (Dennis) Omvig, Montrose, CO, Nancy Stark, Odessa, TX, and Cheryl (Dave) Odden, Garrison, ND; and six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Johan and Emma (Knoell) Miller; paternal grandparents, David and Marie (Hein) Flath; and her parents, Alfred and Norma (Miller) Flath.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Memory Disorders Unit, 100 Cambridge Street, Suite 2000, Boston, MA 02114.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Susan’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)