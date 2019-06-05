Susan “Suzie” Engel

Susan Catherine Engel was born June 10, 1920 in Jamestown, ND to James and Catherine (Balster) Tobin. She was one of 12 siblings. After the loss of her mother during childbirth in 1930, Susan was raised by her grandmother, Mary Tobin, in Sully County.

She married Lloyd Archer and to this union a son, James Archer was born. They lived on a farm in SE Potter County for several years before moving to Agar, SD. Susan worked in restaurants for many years. After the death of her husband, Lloyd in 1960, Susan and Jim moved to Gettysburg, SD. She continued working as a waitress. In November 1978 she married Clarence Engel, and to this union a son was born, Brad Engel. Susan and Clarence ran the Gettysburg Bakery for many years; their rolls were known world-wide.

After selling the bakery, Susan found herself bored at home, so she worked at the Gettysburg Daycare. She loved working with children and helped raise many kids in the Gettysburg area along with raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Susan loved to travel. She and her sister, Theresa Frost, made several trips to Oregon to see their sister, Irene Frost. There was never a dull moment when the three sisters were together along with her nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Susan also enjoyed her travels to Korea and Alaska to see her son, Brad.

In 2001, she moved to Sturgis, SD to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Diana, and later Brad and Onie Engel of Spearfish, SD. She enjoyed retirement, and she did a great deal of walking and observing the Sturgis Rally. Susan loved her many trips and family gatherings. She would have been 99 on June 10, 2019.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Jim (Dianna) Archer of Sturgis and Brad (Onie) Engel of German Town, MD; Six grandchildren, Terry (Jill) Archer, Sturgis, Lynn (Alvin) Phillips, Gettysburg, James Engel, Lacey Engel, Christopher Engel, all of German Town, MD, and Hunter Engel, of Bismarck, ND; Five great grandchildren, Trey (LaDonna) Phillips, Gettysburg, Cyle ( Vanessa) Phillips, Gettysburg, Nicole (Ryan) Samolewski, Centerville, GA, Bryan (Katy) Archer, Box Elder, SD, and Jiraiya Engel, German Town, MD; and three great-great grandchildren, Kylee, Eli, and Chase Phillip, all of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Lloyd Archer and Clarence Engel; all 11 siblings, Frank Tobin, Charles Tobin, Bernard Tobin, Larry Tobin, Agness McGee, Irene Frost, Clara Fox, Francis Bryant, Theresa Frost, Alice Tobin, and an infant sister.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm, Thursday, June 6, at Black Hills Funeral Home, 1440 Junction Ave in Sturgis. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends and family can sign her guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.