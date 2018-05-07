Taa daaaaa…..

Dane Lemler took a cue from his young niece Arial Lemler (Amanda and Ryder) during the Boots and Beauties prom held at the GHS gym on Saturday, April 28. The event, which was a fundraiser for the Gettysburg Preschool, drew 81 children and 71 adults to escort them through the prom, bringing in over $3,000 for the preschool educational program. The gym was decorated in a western theme, and amid the hay bales and balloons, Arial and Dane greeted the crowd with open arms to show how much fun they were having during the grand march.