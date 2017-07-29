Taking ‘The Plunge’…

Old friends and residents of Lebanon, SD took time during the community reunion on Saturday, June 17 to visit South Dakota’s first outdoor swimming pool, also known as “The Plunge.” Although the pool has been closed during the past couple years, there were lots of memories shared by those who visited over the weekend. Nearly everyone had a pool story from days either swimming, life guarding, or working at the snack bar, and several joked that it was good to be able to get in after regular pool hours without having to climb the fence this time! Waving from the pool are (far back) Norma Jean Merrill Gourlie, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Back row (left to right): Shana Green, Miller; Heather Beck, Roscoe; Lisa Kueter-Anderson, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; John Simon, Lebanon; Bob Dahlquist, Lebanon; Gary Maxwell, Watertown. Next row: Jean Maas Hamburger, Sylmar, California; Shirley Maas Jacobs, Anchorage, Alaska; Jeff Hottman, Omaha, Nebraska; Jane Hottman, Omaha, Nebraska; Donavon Hottman, Shawnee, Kansas; Jim Simon, Lebanon; Geoff Simon, Bismarck, North Dakota. Second row: Amy Lehrkamp Fust, Aberdeen; Mark Lehrkamp, Aberdeen; JoAnn Genzler Lehrkamp, Aberdeen; Karen Genzler Tennant, Lebanon; Siglinde Genzler, Aberdeen; Larry Maxwell, Sioux Falls; Anna Diede Schwartz, Redfield; Nora Hoffman, Aberdeen; Dan Hoffman, Gillette, Wyoming; Alex Beck, Pierre; Sue Simon Hansen, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jackie Simon Hansen, Gettysburg. Front row: Sally Genzler Kukrall, Aberdeen; Jan McRoberts Oaks, Lebanon; Connie Genzler Soper, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Jim McRoberts, Lebanon; Hazel McRoberts, Lebanon; Jerry Sailer, Rapid City; Crystal Sailer, Rapid City; Kathy Maxwell Gunderson, Aberdeen; Nancy Hoffman, Aberdeen; Linda Russell Beck, Pierre; Linda Combellick McRoberts, Lebanon. Kneeling in front are Jennifer Simon Jost, Gettysburg and Janet Simon, Aberdeen, who brought towels just in case someone decided to fill the pool! See page 8 for more from the weekend reunion in Lebanon.