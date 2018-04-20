Talent winner…

Jenny Wheeler, a junior at GHS and daughter of Janelle Wheeler and Ed Wheeler, Jr. participated in the Miss Amazing Pageant in Sioux Falls on Saturday, April 7 at the Washington Pavilion. Her singing was honored when she won first runner up in the talent division for her performance of the song “The Star Spangled Banner.” The Miss Amazing Pageant provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to take on new challenges. It is about self confidence and celebrates individuality to give participants a chance to shine. The event is divided into eight different age groups which includes talent performances featuring anything from singing to dancing to magic to hockey maneuvers, and an evening wear portion, in which the participants are escorted by dates and men from the fire department.