Talking Teddy…

Tanner Nieuwsma (Roberta and Eric Dutenhoeffer) of Gettysburg asked President Teddy Roosevelt about the famous Teddy bear that was named for him. The two discussed a number of things following the presentation given at the Dakota Sunset Museum in Gettysburg on Monday evening. The 26th President of the United States was portrayed by re-enactor Arch Ellwein, who entertained and held a short press conference to answer questions from the crowd. President Roosevelt also let Tanner try on his pinch spectacles following the show. The free performance at the museum was made possible through the SD Humanities Council.