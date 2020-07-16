Tall in the saddle

Gettysburg had some great representation during the National Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Brooklyn Beringer (Michelle and Thad) competed in both Junior Girls Barrel Racing and Junior Girls Pole Bending at the national event, held July 6-12. During the Wednesday, July 8 evening program at Reliance Arena, Beringer and her horse, Gator, carried the South Dakota flag. She also presented the flag on Thursday evening, and rode along with the rodeo queen and representatives from other states. Watch the News for more from her trip to the national rodeo.

PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHELLE BERINGER