Tanner notches 100th wrestling win

Potter County Battler Tanner Frickson had a great start to the wrestling season when he earned his 100th win as a varsity wrestler during a match at the Faulkton Invitational on Dec. 10. The Hoven High School senior wrestles as 138 pounds for the Battlers and is the son of Peter and Sandra Frickson. The wins were made during varsity competition, and Frickson started wrestling varsity as a seventh grader, and started competing in AAU wrestling in the fifth grade. He is pictured with wrestling coaches Michael

Schlachter, left, and Lance Stuwe. A 100th win is the wrestling equivalent to getting

1,000 points in basketball. Read more about the tournament on page 8.