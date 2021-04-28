Tate Kaiser

Dec. 26, 2012 - April 24, 2021

Tate Christian Kaiser, 8, of Tolstoy, SD died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Bowdle Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 28 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Bowdle, with Father Darin Schmidt, Celebrant. Interment followed at the Church Cemetery.

Tate Christian, son of Barbera (Thomas) and Lance Kaiser, was born at Aberdeen on Dec. 26, 2012. His entire life was spent with his parents, brother, and sister on their farm 11 ½ miles south of Bowdle.

Although Trisomy 13 kept Tate from doing things other kids his age did, he was gifted in a special way. He had an amazing ability to bring joy to people and, as his parents said, Tate could make bad days melt away. No matter how much Tate had stacked against him in life, he always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed being outside, hanging out with his family, and loud noises (Netflix was too quiet for him). He loved attending school and was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

In addition to Lance and Barbera; Tate is survived by his sister, Mackenzie; his brother, Gage; and grandparents Vern and Nancy Kaiser of Tolstoy and Norbert and Cathy Thomas of Bowdle.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents Reuben and Leona Bollinger; Adam and Jennie Thomas; Albert and Frances Kaiser; and Frank and Christina Peterson.

Honorary bearers were Tate’s classmates, the Second Grade Class at Bowdle Elementary; and his caregivers at the school.

Tate’s funeral will be livestreamed on the Lien Family Funeral Care Facebook page.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle. (www.MillerLienFH.com)