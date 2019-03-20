Tax exempt properties

In compliance with SDCL 10-4-15.1, I, Angelia Hiles, Potter County Director of Equalization, do hereby submit for publication the following list of properties which have applied for tax exempt status, in Potter County, South Dakota.

Ralph Leui Post of the American Legion, Lot 19 and S 261/2’ of Lot 20 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n

Ionic Lodge AF & AM #83, Lots 13, 14 and 15 Blk 17 Western Town Lot Company Add’n

Grace Bible M B Church, Lots 1, 5, 6, 7 & 8A Blk 84 Western Town Lot Company Add’n, S 25’ of Lot 5 & all of Lot 6 Blk 1 Pott’s Add’n, S 75’ of Lots 7 & 8 Blk 83 Western Town Lot Company Add’n.

Medicine Rock Senior Citizens Center Inc, Lots 13 thru 18 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n

Sacred Heart Church, Lots 1 thru 13 Blk 58, Lots 1 thru 10 Blk 59 Western Town Lot Co Add’n

Dakota Sunset Museum, Lots 10 thru 21 Blk 22 Bryson’s Add’n, Lots 20 and 21 Blk 27 Bryson’s Add’n

Gettysburg Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Lot 2 Blk 1 Smith’s Add’n

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, S 60’ of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Lots 7 thru 12 Blk 1 Schlachter’s Add’n

The United Methodist Church, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 & 19 Blk 59 and Lots 3 & 4 Blk 29 Bryson’s Add’n

Gettysburg/Whitlock Bay Development Corp, Industrial Park Lot B

Gettysburg Medical Center, Lot 1 Gettysburg Medical Center Add’n..

Mid-Dakota Rural Water, Industrial Park Lot C

Potter County Conservation District, A parcel of land beginning 300’ S of the NE corner of the SE 24-118-76, extends 250 ’W, 200’ S, 250’ E, Then 200’ N to point of beginning

John J Peters Post #159, W 60’ of Lots 1 & 2 & 12 to 17 inclusive Blk 10 Way’s Plat

Hoven Area Health Center, Unplatted, Hoven Town

St Anthony’s Church, Lot 2 of Outlot 2 less N 35’, Outlots; Lot 10 less Lots 1-9 O’Gorman Heights Addition, Outlots; All of Lots 1-5 & E139.5 of Lots 6-9, O’Gorman Heights Add’n; Lot 4, Blk 16, Ways Plat

Blue Blanket Valley Senior Citizens Inc, Lots 11 & 12 Blk 16 Way’s Plat (partial exempt)

Knights of Columbus Council #4750, Lots 9 & 10 Blk 16 Way’s Plat

Glory Bound Baptist Church, Lots 6 & 7 and the S 112’ of Lot 8 Block 4 Original Town Hoven

Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church, Lot B of Southside Drive Add’n

Lebanon Legion Auxiliary, Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4 Blk 6 Original Town Lebanon

Christ Lutheran Church, Lots 10, 11 & 12 Blk 3 Original Town Lebanon

Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 5 Blk 11 Original Town Tolstoy

Methodist Church, Lots 13, 14 & 15 Blk 18 Original Town Tolstoy

Dakota Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists, Lot 1 Blk 19, Lots 9 & 10 Blk 20 Tolstoy Town

