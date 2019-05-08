Taylor honored…

GHS senior class valedictorian Taylor Frost (Cindy and Don) was honored as one of South Dakota’s top high school students by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota on April 29. He is pictured with Gov. Kristi Noem during the 29th Annual Academic Excellence Banquet in Pierre. The event honors the top one percent of the 2019 graduating class. Nearly 200 students were invited to celebrate their academic accomplishments. Next week Frost will give a speech during his high school graduation at the school gym on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m.