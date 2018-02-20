Teams head to Ipswich for double header on Feb. 15

The Potter County basketball teams had a road trip to Ipswich on Thursday, Feb. 15 to take on the Tigers in non-conference action.

The girls lost their game by a 36-60 margin, while the boys brought home a win by a score of 68-51.

Following are the stats from those games.

Lady Battlers vs Lady Tigers

Ipswich 60

Potter County 36

Non-conference at Ipswich

POTTER COUNTY: Samantha Stethem 6 5-7 18, Kori Hansen 4 0-0 11, Jenna Robbennolt 3 0-0 7. Totals 13-41 5-7 36.

IPSWICH: Halle Heinz 3 2-2 8, Allison Severson 6 1-2 13, Kamryn Heinz 7 2-2 18, Abby Grabowska 2 1-2 5, Aleah Steger 3 0-0 6, Tessa Kilber 1 0-0 2, Bailey Hammrich 1 0-0 2, Sydney Loken 0 2-2 2, Hailey Bierman 2 0-0 4. Totals 25-67 8-10 60.

Potter County 5 17 22 36

Ipswich 17 32 48 60

3-point field goals — Potter County 5 (Stethem, Hansen 3, Robbennolt); Ipswich 2 (K. Heinz 2). Total fouls — Potter County 7; Ipswich 10. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Potter County 36 (Robbennolt 6); Ipswich 35 (Severson 12). Assists — Potter County 9 (Stethem 2, Khloe Wanner 2); Ipswich 18 (K. Heinz 7). Turnovers — Potter County 25; Ipswich 8. Steals — Potter County 2 (Stethem, Hansen); Ipswich 17 (H. Heinz 5, Kilber 4).

Battlers vs Tigers

POTTER COUNTY: Gage Weller 1 0-0 2, Dawson Simon 8 3-6 19, Cole Nafziger 8 6-8 23, Kolten Kirby 2 0-0 5, Ben Krueger 6 1-2 13, Peyton Drew 1 0-0 3, Calen Decker 0 2-2 2, Shad Sharp 0 1-3 1. Totals 26 13-21 68.

IPSWICH: Josh Burgod 1 5-8 7, Daniel Braun 1 4-4 6, William Kadlec 3 0-0 8, Dylan Northrop 9 5-6 24, Jacob Nierman 0 2-3 2, Riley Nehlich 1 0-0 2, Maxwell Geditz 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 16-21 51.

Potter County 13 31 49 68

Ipswich 8 20 40 51

3-point field goals — Nafziger, Kirby, Drew, Kadlec 2, Northrop. Total fouls — Potter County 15; Ipswich 18. Rebounds — Potter County 43 (Simon 8); Ipswich 43 (Braun 10). Turnovers — Potter County 11; Ipswich 13.