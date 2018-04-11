Laurel Lemler got some help from her granddaughter, Arial, while shoveling part of her driveway on Sunday afternoon. The weekend dumped another few inches of heavy, wet snow on the county, and folks spent a good part of the day digging out. By Tuesday the sun was shining, the temperature was in the mid 50s, and water was running in the streets. Reports are calling for another blast of winter by the weekend, so check the calendar on the website for some weekend school and sporting events that have been rescheduled or cancelled in anticipation of bad weather. It’s also a good idea to keep the grandkids close; you never know how when you may need their help shoveling! Little Arial is the daughter of Ryder and Amanda Lemler.