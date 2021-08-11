Temporary cannabis resolution adopted during Gettysburg city council meeting

RESOLUTION 2021-08-02

A TEMPORARY RESOLUTION REGARDING THE ISSUANCE OF LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT

PERMITS AND/OR LICENSES

WHEREAS, the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, is authorized to enact a resolution not in conflict with SDCL Chapter 34-20G, governing the time, place, manner, and number of medical cannabis establishments in the locality. The City of Gettysburg may establish civil penalties for violation of a resolution governing the time, place, and manner of a medical cannabis establishment that may operate in the locality. The City of Gettysburg may require a medical cannabis establishment to obtain a local license or registration to operate and may charge a reasonable fee for the local license or registration;

WHEREAS, the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, makes a preliminary finding that the City’s current regulations and controls may not adequately address the unique needs and impacts of medical cannabis establishments as defined in SDCL34-20G-1;

WHEREAS, medical cannabis state laws under SDCL Chapter 34-20G are effective August 1, 2021. The South Dakota Department of Health is required to promulgate rules pursuant to chapter 1-26 not later than October 29, 2021, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-72. During the time between August 1, 2021, and potentially as late as October 29, 2021, local units of government will not yet know standards for medical cannabis and will not be able to adequately assess the local licensing requirements necessary to approve local permits and to better ensure applicants have a more predictable permitting process and avoid stranded investments;

WHEREAS, the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, makes a preliminary finding that the City needs further study of the relationship of medical cannabis establishments to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The public interest requires that the City study, analyze, and evaluate the impacts of medical cannabis establishments and to fully explore the impacts of any proposed regulations regarding medical cannabis establishments;

WHEREAS, the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, makes a preliminary finding that it would be inappropriate for the City to issue a local permit or license to a medical cannabis establishment prior to the South Dakota Department of Health’s promulgation of regulations governing the same;

WHEREAS, the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, hereby exercises its authority under SDCL 11-4-3.1 and SDCL 9-19-13 to establish a temporary resolution regarding the issuance of any local permits/licenses for medical cannabis establishments with the City;

WHEREAS, a temporary resolution will ensure that more comprehensive building permit changes, licensing permits, and any proposed amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Plan can be completely examined with adequate public input from citizens, business interests, and medical cannabis industry representatives;

WHEREAS, the City finds that a temporary resolution is reasonable to preserve the status quo and prevent significant investment pending the outcome of the above study and any proposed regulations emanating therefrom;

WHEREAS, the City finds that the following resolution is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF GETTYSBURG, SOUTH DAKOTA:

Section 1. Temporary Resolution – Application for Local Permit/License

A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the City. Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until (60) sixty days have passed following the South Dakota Department of Health’s promulgation of regulations as required by SDCL 30-20G-72. Any application received prior to (60) sixty days having passed following such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.

Section 2. Immediate Effect.

This resolution is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions pursuant to SDCL 11-4-3.1 and SDCL 9-19-13.

Dated this 2nd day of August 2021.

ATTEST:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $51.72.

-081221