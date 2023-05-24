Tennant on staff at PCN

A native of Gettysburg has returned to the Potter County News office to help share news about her community. Taylor Tennant is the daughter of Tim and Shawn Tennant and sister to three brothers, as well as a “cat mom” to her kitty, Tuffy. She is a 2022 GHS graduate, who is furthering her career at South Dakota State University in Brookings.

Although she will be helping as a reporter at the PCN, she will also be continuing to help at the medical center. Tennant is a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Avera Oahe Manor, and started college working toward a major in Medical Laboratory Sciences. However, her interest in agriculture and active participating in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program, prompted her to change her major to Agricultural Communications.

Tennant spent a lot of time in the classroom learning about agriculture. Although she comes from an agricultural community, she has little to no livestock experience. For the last five months at SDSU, she was able to work with animals hands-on through her animal science class. A few things she learned were the biohazard precautions working with swine, the scoring on beef cattle, and how to take vitals on a horse. She was also able to learn about the different types of crops and how they develop through her crop production class.

Part of her summer will be spent assisting in her role as one of the two South Dakota State Ambassadors for through the FFA organization. There her duties are to help support the state officer team and assist with camps and training sessions across the state. She will serve as a representative of the organization at the SD State Fair in Huron.

With returning home for the summer, Tennant wanted to gain more experience in writing journalism articles by doing an internship with the news office. She is no stranger to the PCN, as she took a journalism class offered during her senior year in high school where she wrote news stories through the GHS Herald. This summer she will spend time gathering information and snapping pictures for the newspaper. “I’m excited to come back and tell the stories of our community,” she said.