Teresa “Terri” Maude (Spicer), age 58, of Huron, died Aug. 11, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House at Sioux Falls after a 5-year battle with cancer.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.

Terri was born Oct. 28, 1961, to Jerry and Katherine (Donney) Spicer. In 1969, Terri moved to Gettysburg, South Dakota, where she was raised by her aunt Judy and uncle Ralland Titze. In 1980, Terri graduated from Gettysburg High School and soon joined the National Guard.

Terri is survived by her daughter, Kayla (Josh) Carpenter of Sioux Falls; her son, Dennis Maude of Huron; and one granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine; her aunt, Judy; her uncle, Ralland; and her brother, Dennis.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Kuhler Funeral Home.