Terry Klocker, 71, Gettysburg, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Omaha, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be arranged at a later date at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Darin Schmidt, Celebrant. Interment of ashes will follow at the Church Cemetery.

Terrance Lee Klocker, son of Dorothy (Schaefer) and Jerome Klocker, was born on March 3, 1949 at Holy Infant Hospital in Hoven, SD. He was brought up in Hoven and attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School and Hoven High School, Class of 1967.

Terry married his high school sweetheart, Donna Davis, in Hoven on Nov. 29, 1968. They settled in Hoven where Terry was active in the family business, Blue Valley Dairy. In 1997, Terry and Donna relocated to Rapid City where they began their careers as hotel managers. That line of work also took them to Silverthorne, CO and Chadron, NE. In 2008, they relocated to Gettysburg where they purchased the Gettysburg Inn and Suites. The Klockers remained active in this venture until 2018.

Terry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven. His hobbies included telling his stories of skydiving, Flying, Farming and Friends, while trying to grow a garden as good as his mother’s. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Terry is survived by his son, Brady (Susie) Klocker of Volga; three daughters, Traci Selby and Tanya Wuelling both of Omaha and Jessica (Keith) Hanouw of Wildwood, MO; two brothers, Timothy (Judy) Klocker of Rapid City and Toby (Kay) Klocker of Hoven; one sister, Tami (David) Hawkinson, of Lenexa, KS; and seven grandchildren, Oshiauna, Jayden, Abby, Kayla, Logan, Lily, and Danielle; one great grandson Daxsen (Oshiauna)

Preceding Terry in death was his wife, Donna, on Jan. 17, 2015; his father, Jerome, on July 3, 1984; his mother, Dorothy, on Sept. 9, 2011; and a grandson (Caden).

